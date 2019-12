LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An armed robbery occurred at a gas station in Lewisburg.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that an armed robbery occurred at 11:30 pm at the Shell Station on Route 219 in Lewisburg.

Lewisburg Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded.

No injuries occurred and details are limited at this time.

