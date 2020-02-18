Lewisburg Police believe to have a suspect in bomb threats

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Today, Lewisburg City Hall and the Greenbrier County Courthouse closed due to a bomb threat.

According to city officials around 11 a.m., two bomb threats were made. The county decided to close both businesses for the remainder of the day. Lewisburg Police believe they know who made the calls.

“We have already developed the suspect. If that suspect turns out to be the person who did call in this bomb threat, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Police Chief of Lewisburg Chris Teubert.

Meanwhile, the City of Richwood also closed offices early due to a bomb threat as well.