Lewisburg Manor Residents Return Home After Fire

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WOAY) – Many residents at a Lewisburg apartment complex are moving back in on Wednesday after a fire broke out last week.

Last Thursday, a fire in a third-floor apartment caused residents of Lewisburg Manor to evacuate the building. In the chaos, first responders reported that five people were injured.

“I heard a lot of sirens and stuff and I thought they were going right up the road,” said resident Izetta Baker. “I kept hearing voices outside so I looked out and there were a lot of people out her. [It was] about that time they said we had to evacuate.”

The incident left residents displaced with many living in hotels. On Wednesday, some residents finally moved back in. Most of them are in high spirits despite the situation.

Throughout the past week, at least 15 businesses and organizations pitched in to help the residents. The American Red Cross stepped in to ensure everyone had a place to stay. Even though many stayed at a local hotel, not a single resident paid a dime.

“The Red Cross has been here since the night the fire broke out,” said executive director of the Red Cross Southeast West Virginia chapter. “We’ve been working with our partners to ensure the residents have a safe place to go as well as something to eat. It’s been a true honor to serve them.”

Property manager Kim Hoke was too emotional for an interview, but said she appreciated her residents’ patience and was thankful for the community’s support through the ordeal.

Some residents are still displace due to fire and water damage, but the American Red Cross said they hope to have them back home as soon as possible.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is still under investigation.