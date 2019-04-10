Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewisburg Man Arrested After Burning His Trailer Down
Lewisburg Man Arrested After Burning His Trailer Down

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 13:50 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man is in jail after he set his trailer on fire.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in of a structure fire on April 9, 2019, at around 8 pm.  When they arrived on the scene, a vacant trailer was fully engulfed and a male subject, Phillip Gauntt, had advised he set the fire.

Gauntt told deputies that he owned the trailer and it had been vacant for about seven years.  Gauntt went on to say that when he got home from work that evening, he and his fiance got into a verbal argument and he became distraught and angry.  He went to the empty trailer and started two fires with a cigarette lighter with the intent to burn it down.

Gauntt is charged with second-degree arson, and he is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

