Lewisburg Hosts 13th Annual Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WOAY) – Greenbrier County visitors were in for a sweet experience at the chocolate festival, and the chance of rain didn’t seem to scare anyone from getting their fair share.

The city came to life on Saturday as hundreds of visitors and locals stormed the streets to get their favorite desserts.

“This is kind of like Easter for me,” said Lewisburg local Chris Thompson. “I could walk up and down and eat everything I want to eat. There’s a variety of certain things that I never get anywhere else, so I love everything”

Pre-sale tickets sold ouy earlier this month, but a few tickets were still available at the event.

This year, the festival sold over 40,000 tasting tickets to anxious chocoholics. The total was thousands more than previous years’, but some visitors said the 2019 festival felt less crowded and mroe enjoyable.

“I think they did a better job of controlling the ticket amount,” said a member of the Hall family. “The last couple times we came, it was elbow room, and that was a little frustrating.”

Visitors came from near and far, but a significant number of festival goers were Lewisburg locals, proud to share their community with others.

“It’s a real punch in the arm for us and who we are and what we do,” said Thompson.

At the end of the day, the chocoholics went home with a full stomach and a little pep in their step after sharing a fun day with others.

“Nobody’s in a bad mood because they’re eating chocolate and they’re happy,” said Robin Chapman. “It’s a nice sense of community.”