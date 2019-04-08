Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewisburg Foundation Unveils A Bench

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 08, 2019, 10:39 am

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – On April 4, 2019, the Lewisburg Foundation unveiled a bench built in honor of Greg Ponder, a longtime caretaker of flowers and landscape beds in downtown Lewisburg, WV. Before the bench’s debut, Lewisburg Foundation member Josh Polan delivered a speech recognizing Ponder for his dedicated years of service caring for the downtown area.

The bench is displayed on the patio beside the Corner Greenspace at the corner of Washington and Jefferson Streets.

 

(Pictured in the photo is Greg Ponder sitting on the bench dedicated in his honor.)

