Lewisburg Farmer’s Market Season Opening

The Lewisburg Farmers Market officially opened earlier this morning. Vendors lined the parking lot with baked goods along with fresh vegetables and meats.

With the season in full effect the farmers market has decided to try something new.

In an effort to help create healthier eating habits among citizens this summer the market will be starting a new program for those apart of the SNAP and EBT program. The program will allow users to purchase double the amount. Meaning if you have 10 dollars on your card you’re now able to buy 20 dollars worth of foods from the market.

Special Events Coordinator Mary Surbugh says,”For every person in the household you get $124 worth of money on your EBT card well that’s not a whole lot when you think about it for a month.” She continued, “A lot of that money is spent on dollar food for pre-processed food and that’s not really real food.”

The Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m until fall. It’s located inside the parking lot between the Post Office and Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

The SNAP and EBT program will be starting sometime in June.

