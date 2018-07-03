Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Lewisburg Farmer’s Market Offering A Tasty Brunch
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Lewisburg Farmer’s Market Offering A Tasty Brunch

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 03, 2018, 10:52 am

6
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- Lisa Carter of Blue Moon Bagels, and her culinary students from Davis Stuart will be serving 2 brunch options at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 9am to noon.

 

Choose from sausage egg and cheese on a bagel or in a breakfast bowl , or treat yourself to a parfait featuring homemade granola, yogurt, and local fresh blueberries from Rainbow Farm.

 

If you come early you may also get a free cup of fruit water (while supplies last). Most of the ingredients will be available from LFM vendors, so if you like the brunch you can take home fresh meat, fruit and produce to recreate the experience in your kitchen.

 

The Lewisburg Farmers Market is open Saturday 8:30 – 1pm in the parking lot between the Post Office and the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. LFM accepts SNAP, EBT, Senior Coupons and credit cards.

 

Vendors offer body care products, chair massage, breads, baked goods, sweets, lettuces and salad mix, spinach, radishes, spring onions, kale, chard, chicken, pork, beef, lamb, herbs and bedding plants, Persian Food, and unique crafts and gifts.

 

The members of the Lewisburg Farmers Market believe a single farmers market location in Lewisburg would benefit customers, vendors, and the community. We are willing to do our part, and have been working to create that outcome for several years.

Previous PostCow Appreciation Day Is MOO-ING Into Chick-Fil-A
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives