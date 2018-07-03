Lewisburg Farmer’s Market Offering A Tasty Brunch

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- Lisa Carter of Blue Moon Bagels, and her culinary students from Davis Stuart will be serving 2 brunch options at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 9am to noon.

Choose from sausage egg and cheese on a bagel or in a breakfast bowl , or treat yourself to a parfait featuring homemade granola, yogurt, and local fresh blueberries from Rainbow Farm.

If you come early you may also get a free cup of fruit water (while supplies last). Most of the ingredients will be available from LFM vendors, so if you like the brunch you can take home fresh meat, fruit and produce to recreate the experience in your kitchen.

The Lewisburg Farmers Market is open Saturday 8:30 – 1pm in the parking lot between the Post Office and the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. LFM accepts SNAP, EBT, Senior Coupons and credit cards.

Vendors offer body care products, chair massage, breads, baked goods, sweets, lettuces and salad mix, spinach, radishes, spring onions, kale, chard, chicken, pork, beef, lamb, herbs and bedding plants, Persian Food, and unique crafts and gifts.

The members of the Lewisburg Farmers Market believe a single farmers market location in Lewisburg would benefit customers, vendors, and the community. We are willing to do our part, and have been working to create that outcome for several years.