Lewisburg Elects First African-American Mayor

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Results for the Town Of Lewisburg are in.
The town has overwhelmingly elected Beverly White as mayor, which makes her the first African American to become Lewisburg’s Mayor.
Edward Johns and Sarah Elkins has been elected to serve a 4-year-term on the common council.
Arron Seams was elected to serve a 2-year-term on the common council.
Current Mayor John Manchester did not seek re-election.
The new members will take the oath of office on July 1, 2019.
The City of Lewisburg’s unofficial vote totals are as follows:
Mayor, 4 year-Mark Carver-302
Mayor, 4 year-Beverly White-562
Council, 4 year- Edward Johns-516
Council, 4 year- Sarah Elkins-511
Council, 4 year-Tom Shannon-299
Council, 4 year-Martha Hilton-345
Council, 2 year-Arron Seams-553
Council, 2 year- Joe Taylor- 305
Provisional Ballots cast: Precinct 41-2; Precinct 45-1 and Precinct 46-6.