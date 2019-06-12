Lewisburg Elects First African-American Mayor

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Results for the Town Of Lewisburg are in.

The town has overwhelmingly elected Beverly White as mayor, which makes her the first African American to become Lewisburg’s Mayor.

Edward Johns and Sarah Elkins has been elected to serve a 4-year-term on the common council.

Arron Seams was elected to serve a 2-year-term on the common council.

Current Mayor John Manchester did not seek re-election.

The new members will take the oath of office on July 1, 2019.

The City of Lewisburg’s unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Mayor, 4 year-Mark Carver-302

Mayor, 4 year-Beverly White-562

Council, 4 year- Edward Johns-516

Council, 4 year- Sarah Elkins-511

Council, 4 year-Tom Shannon-299

Council, 4 year-Martha Hilton-345

Council, 2 year-Arron Seams-553

Council, 2 year- Joe Taylor- 305

Provisional Ballots cast: Precinct 41-2; Precinct 45-1 and Precinct 46-6.