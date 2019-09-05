Lewisburg Church Putting Final Touches on New Mobile Clinic

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WOAY) – It won’t be long before Saint James Episcopal Church in Lewisburg will be sending out its new mobile health unit. It will be used throughout the region by the various health agencies that rent it out.

They’re calling it the Greenbrier Valley Mobile Health Unit, and the church saw the need for something like this after the 2016 floods.

“There were agencies responding to the flood. They were coming from outside of the area,” Joshua Saxe, the church’s priest, said. “The reason for pursuing something, an asset, local is we wouldn’t have to worry about those other agencies coming and delaying any potential care.”

The unit comes with general medical equipment, and the goal is for agencies to come, rent it out, and take it to the hard-to-reach areas in the region. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, the Health Alliance, the Greenbrier County Health Department and the county’s emergency management team all had their hand in this project. Even Greenbrier’s East High School’s carpentry class was brought in to work on the 16-foot trailer.

“We had to insulate it, walls had to go up, wire it, flooring, lights,” Colton Bostic, a Greenbrier East senior, said.

Once they finished, they could see how their hard work paid off and now they look forward to seeing it out and about in their community.

“It’s going to feel nice knowing that I accomplished something that’s actually going to make a difference and help people,” Hunter Hatfield, another Greenbrier East senior, said.

In the coming weeks, the unit will be officially finished and sent off with the Greenbrier County Health Department for its initial trial. This will be free of charge for the department, and the church is still working on deciding on the rental fees once the trial phase is over.

“As a church we’re not in it for the money. We’re supposed to be in the community. It’s what we’re called to do and this a unique way that we can do that,” Saxe said.

The church purchased the trailer from Open Road RV with grant money.