Lewisburg church looking for suspect who stole a television

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 15, 2019, 10:43 am

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – St. James’ Episcopal Church has been the victim of theft for the second time in two months.

Between Thursday evening and Monday morning, someone took a 40″ Sony Bravia television. If anyone has information please contact Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626. The church can also be contacted at 304-645-2588.

The church opens its doors to the community and provides services for groups to help those in need. Unfortunately, someone is taking advantage of the kindness of St. James’ Episcopal Church and the congregation.

This is the second television stolen in two months.

Any information given can be made confidential and the witness can remain anonymous.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

