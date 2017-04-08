    •
    Lewisburg Chocolate Festival!

    Ashley Cafaro Apr 08, 2017

    The streets of Lewisburg were packed Saturday afternoon with not only people but all kinds of chocolate, as the city celebrated their eleventh annual “Chocolate Festival”. The festival sold 38,000 tickets this year and was packed! Lewisburg Chocolate Festival Chair, Erin Hurst, stated, “We expect between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees. We have 35,000 tastings and more than 35 vendors selling those tastings.” The different tastings included, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate covered apples, chocolate moose and much more! 

    With such a big attendance this year, some of the vendors were sold out! Lyndia Chapman who is the mother of Sticky Finger Apple’s Owner said, “I think this is our fifth year, and it’s amazing, it’s always busy. This line has not stopped. We started at 15 mins till 11 today and the line has not stopped. ” And she was right, the lines stayed packed all day as people enjoyed the beautiful weather and most importantly the delicious chocolate! Brenton Autler from Long Island, New York, said, “It’s really good, a lot of chocolate, had a bunch of different things, had like half a dozen different things, chocolate strawberry right now.” Jacob Haught and Hannah Weddington from Charleston, said, “It’s been a really fun day, this is my first time, I’ve wanted to go for a few years and it’s a really  cute town, I’ve never been before. It’s been a lot of fun to see the different shops too.”

    As people enjoyed trying all the different chocolates and sun, many of them may not know the festival is all for a great cause! “The benefit this year benefits the United way of Greenbrier valley so that we can provide programs and services to Monroe, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier counties.” said, Hurst.

