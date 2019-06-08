Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewisburg Authorities Investigating Shooting; One Injured

Terell BaileyBy Jun 07, 2019, 20:05 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- One person is transported after being shot in Lewisburg.

The incident took place in the Dorie Miller Park area, according to Greenbrier County dispatchers. The shots fired incident was reported just before 7:00 P.M.

Dispatchers add the gunshot wound didn’t appear to be self-inflicted.

The Lewisburg Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

Fairlea Ambulance, Lewisburg Fire Department, and Greenbrier County Sheriff deputies all assisted.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Terell Bailey

