Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Shady Spring Volleyball

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring volleyball is part of the Class AA state tournament field for a third straight year, and the Lady Tigers are confident they can make a deep run in the 2019 tournament.

The team began the fall with a runner-up finish in the Shirley Brown Invitational in Beckley, then kept the momentum going with strong finishes at a Cabell Midland tournament and the Coalfield Conference championships. They won both their sectional and regional titles, edging Independence to claim the regional championship.

Shady Spring’s roster consists of many players who have been a part of the program for years, with players saying the team chemistry has played an important role in their success.

The Lady Tigers will face Robert C. Byrd Friday afternoon at 1:30 PM in Charleston.