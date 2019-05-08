Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Sectional Softball Champions

May 08, 2019

WOAY – This week we look back at an exciting week-plus of high school sectional softball, as Greenbrier East, Independence, Shady Spring, Valley & Greenbrier West all advance to regional play.

For some of these teams, it marks a return to being one step away from the state tournament in Vienna; other schools are making their first regional appearance in several years.

Regional play starts Monday, with Section 1 winners hosting Game 1 of the best-of-three series, and Game 3 if necessary.

Matchups are Greenbrier East vs. George Washington (Class AAA); Shady Spring vs. Independence (Class AA); Greenbrier West vs. Valley (Class A)

