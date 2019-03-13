Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Oak Hill Boys Basketball

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – For the first time since 2011, Oak Hill boys basketball is headed to the state tournament.

The Red Devils’ win against Shady Spring was the latest in a string of strong team performances throughout the season, with the team benefiting from senior leadership.

Players, in addition to head coach Benitez Jackson, say there was motivation at the start of the season, especially considering how close they came to making the state tournament in 2018, before losses against Westside and Bluefield.

The Red Devils face Robert C. Byrd Thursday night in a rematch from the regular season, and the team is stressing what they need to work on for that game if they hope to be a part of the semifinals on Friday.