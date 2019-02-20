Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Independence Wrestling

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence wrestling has entered state tournament week seeking a sixth straight state championship, with the Patriots determined to start the competition on a positive note.

The team will send 10 grapplers to Huntington this weekend, but they won’t enter as the clear favorite as they had in previous years. In the most recent WVCA coaches poll, the Patriots ranked fourth in AA – highest among all Region 3 teams, but behind Point Pleasant, East Fairmont, and Oak Glen.

Hear from Dalton Clifton, Sean Dawson, Mason Kump, Liam Lusher, and head coach Jeremy Hart as they continue preparations for the state tournament.