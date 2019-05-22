Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Greenbrier West Softball

WOAY (photo courtesy Brittany Bailey) – After coming close on multiple occasions in past years, Greenbrier West softball will make its Class A state tournament debut in 2019.

The Lady Cavs were one out away from advancing to states in 2018 before Fayetteville rallied to defend the Region 3 championship. In 2019, though, Greenbrier West has put together consistent performances through the regular season, with that momentum carrying through sectionals and regionals.

In the opening game of their regional series with Valley, a three-run home run gave the Lady Cavs, before a flyout led to a game-ending double play for the 4-2 win. They would continue to play at a high level in Game 2, winning 5-0.

The team, along with the entire Cavalier community, will also be remembering Greenbrier West senior Chad Ramsey, a multi-sport athlete for the Cavaliers who passed away this weekend in an ATV accident.

Greenbrier West’s opening-round game is 11 AM Wednesday morning against Clay-Battelle in Vienna.