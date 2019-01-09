Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Greenbrier East Girls Basketball

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East girls basketball has started the season 10-1, reaching #2 in the AP Class AAA rankings. In their most recent game, the Lady Spartans overcame an early deficit to win against Woodrow Wilson.

Players say one of the key reasons for their early success is the strong camaraderie the team has off the court. That has transferred not just to team success in games, but also individual success as well.

Haley McClure was one of the key contributors Saturday with a double-double against the Lady Flying Eagles, but last month at a tournament in Florida, it was Autumn Hill who celebrated reaching 1,000 career points. There have been many games this season, where multiple Lady Spartans reach double figures.

Greenbrier East is next in action Friday at Princeton.