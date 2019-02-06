Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Big Atlantic Classic Review
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Lewis Nissan Team of the Week – Big Atlantic Classic Review

Matt DigbyBy Feb 06, 2019, 00:31 am

7
0

WOAY – We take a look back at the five area basketball teams from Valley, Shady Spring, Woodrow Wilson, and Greenbrier East that all won their respective divisions at the Big Atlantic Classic.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X