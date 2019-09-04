Lewis Nissan Athletes of the Week – Jadon Hershberger & Isaiah Valentine

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring is coming off a 31-0 win over Lincoln County to open 2019, a game in which the Tiger defense recorded six interceptions.
Three of those came from junior Jadon Hershberger; he says he previously had two picks in a game but never three. Isaiah Valentine had not only a pick-six in the first quarter, but added a touchdown run in the second quarter. This is Valentine’s first year contributing on the defensive ball, after primarily playing offense in his first years with the program.
Both juniors say their success on Friday came as a result of the work they put in during the preseason, whether through workouts or film study. They believe continuing those habits and approaching each week as it comes will lead to long-term success, potentially including a second straight Class AA playoff appearance.
Shady Spring stays home this Friday when they face Nicholas County.