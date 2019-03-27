Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Zane Wolfe

Matt DigbyBy Mar 27, 2019, 00:54 am

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – With the 2019 high school spring sports season underway, the first weeks are an opportunity for underclassmen to make an impression. Oak Hill’s Zane Wolfe is doing just that.

The freshman batted 3-3 with three RBI Monday night in a win over Gilmer County, along with pitching a seven-strikeout complete game. He says it’s been a big change to high school baseball from middle school and travel, but he has embraced those differences.

Oak Hill has several key matchups in the opening weeks of 2019, including a win last week at James Monroe and a Tuesday win against Wyoming East. They are scheduled to host both Independence and Princeton later this week.

