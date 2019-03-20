Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Winter Sports Season Recap

WOAY – It was a great season of high school winter sports in Southern West Virginia. Tonight we take a look back at those who were named Athlete or Team of the Week from the past four months. We look forward to showcasing more student-athletes in the spring season.
By Matt DigbyMar 20, 2019, 00:30 am12
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More