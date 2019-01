Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After an up-and-down end to the 2018 calendar year and a similar start to 2019, Woodrow Wilson girls basketball has won four straight, thanks in part to Victoria Staunton.

The junior played key roles in the Lady Flying Eagles’ wins last week over St. Albans & Cabell Midland, with Beckley able to continue that momentum Tuesday in a 58-57 win at Huntington.

Hear from Staunton and Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors about how she has grown over her time with the program.