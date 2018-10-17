Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Timmy Persiani
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Timmy Persiani

Matt DigbyBy Oct 16, 2018, 23:42 pm

16
0

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – After missing most of 2017 with an injury, Timmy Persiani entered this football season determined to keep Summers County’s playoff streak alive.

The senior quarterback has overcome a rocky start to the season to play an instrumental role in the Bobcats’ four-game win streak, which continued last Friday at Meadow Bridge.

Hear from Persiani, fellow Summers County senior Samuel Wykle and Bobcats head coach Chris Vicars. The Bobcats return home Friday when they host Pocahontas County.

Previous PostWere You Unable To Use Youtube? Here's why
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X