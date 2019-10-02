Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Te-amo Shelton

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill’s Te-amo Shelton is surely loving how he’s performed on the football field the past two weeks.

The junior running back, whose first name means “I love you” in Spanish, rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns last Friday as Oak Hill beat Lincoln County 33-19 for the Red Devils’ first win of the season. In Week 4, Shelton topped 170 yards with several touchdowns as the Red Devils nearly upset Wyoming East.

2019 is Shelton’s first year playing varsity football, but he has embraced the opportunity, saying that he is already setting goals not just for the remainder of this season, but his senior year as well.

Oak Hill goes on the road Friday to face PikeView.