Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Taylor Isaac

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County girls basketball has seen many standout players in its history, particularly since the turn of the century. Sophomore Taylor Isaac is quickly adding her name to that list.

The guard has been consistently putting together 20-point performances in leading the Lady Bobcats to a third straight sectional title. However, she says her commitment is on doing what she can to help the team any given night, whether it’s scoring or allowing others to score.

Summers County will seek a fourth straight state tournament appearance (including their Class AA appearance in 2016) when they host Pocahontas County Thursday evening.