Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Paige Maynard

WOAY – Liberty freshman Paige Maynard has made a significant impact for the Lady Raiders in 2019, doing so with a positive attitude as she enjoys her first season of high school softball.

Maynard says it has been a special experience being teammates with her sister, senior Madison Maynard, and the Liberty veterans who have all made key contributions throughout the season.

The Lady Raiders are seeking their first sectional title since 2015, but began postseason play Monday with a loss to Independence. They were able to respond Tuesday with a win against Oak Hill, and will face Westside Wednesday in Coal City.