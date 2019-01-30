Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Noah Midkiff

WOAY – Greenbrier West boys basketball has enjoyed a strong 2018-19 season so far, thanks in part to senior guard Noah Midkiff.

Midkiff, who reached 1,000 career points earlier in the year, has seen his on-court play grow over his time with the program, along with the chemistry of teammates who have been with Cavalier basketball for multiple years. He scored an average of 17 points in Greenbrier West’s two games this week at the Big Atlantic Classic.

The Cavaliers will host St. Marys Saturday as part of the WV Hometown Invitation Tournament.