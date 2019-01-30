Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Noah Midkiff
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Noah Midkiff

Matt DigbyBy Jan 30, 2019, 01:08 am

14
0

WOAY – Greenbrier West boys basketball has enjoyed a strong 2018-19 season so far, thanks in part to senior guard Noah Midkiff.

Midkiff, who reached 1,000 career points earlier in the year, has seen his on-court play grow over his time with the program, along with the chemistry of teammates who have been with Cavalier basketball for multiple years. He scored an average of 17 points in Greenbrier West’s two games this week at the Big Atlantic Classic.

The Cavaliers will host St. Marys Saturday as part of the WV Hometown Invitation Tournament.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X