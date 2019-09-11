Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Noah Brown

Charmco, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West is 2-0 to start 2019 thanks in large part to junior Noah Brown.
The running back recorded six touchdowns last week in a win at Summers County, setting a Cavalier school record. That takes his total to eight for the season after two touchdowns in Week 1 at Buffalo.
Brown says his love for football goes back many years, but it’s not the only sport at which he excels for Greenbrier West. He placed fourth in his weight class at the state wrestling tournament in February – as the Cavaliers won the Class A team state title – and is confident he can contend for an individual championship this upcoming season.
Right now, though, his focus is on helping Cavalier football keep up their positive start to the season, as they travel to James Monroe on Friday.