Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Nathan Hanshew

Matt DigbyBy Apr 10, 2019, 00:35 am

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail senior Nathan Hanshew has excelled in multiple sports during his time with the Patriots, but his first love – baseball – is where he’s made a significant impact in the 2019 season.

Hanshew, who pitches and plays shortstop, has played a key role in the Patriots’ success this spring, including their current three-game win streak. They’ll look to keep that momentum going Wednesday at Greenbrier West.

Hear from Hanshew, his father Matt (Midland Trail’s head coach), and Collin Dempsey.

