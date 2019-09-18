Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Monroe Mohler

Lindside, WV (WOAY) – James Monroe senior Monroe Mohler has made significant impacts in multiple sports with the Mavericks.
For the 2019 football season, he has stepped up as one of the key leaders that can contribute to another successful year. Last Friday against Greenbrier West, he accounted for more than 300 yards of offense and recorded four touchdowns, including a punt return for a score in the second quarter.
That was part of a come-from-behind win against the Cavaliers to put the Mavericks at 1-1.
Mohler was a first-team all-state selection in 2017 along with brother Grant, and helped the Mavericks reach the Class AA state semifinals in the 2016 football season, and the 2017 & 2018 baseball seasons.
James Monroe goes on the road this Friday to PikeView.