Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Luke Vass

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – While Fayetteville’s boys basketball season hasn’t always gone according to plan in 2018-19, the Pirates have been able to rely on the play and leadership of senior Luke Vass both on and off the court.

Vass has scored at least 30 points in multiple games so far this year, including in both of the Pirates’ win last week. He added 34 points at Greenbrier West Tuesday night.

However, Vass remains committed to being a positive role model for the underclassmen on the roster. He uses the lessons learned from the seniors who led the way in his first years with the program. He and the Pirates want to make the community proud of the team so that in the event this is the final year of the high school, they can go out on a high note.

Fayetteville visits county rival Valley for a girls/boys doubleheader on Thursday.