Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Kyle King

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Kyle King knows what it means to take on the responsibility of leading his team to victory.
The senior quarterback led Greenbrier East football to a Class AAA playoff appearance in 2018, and they’re poised for a return trip to the playoffs thanks in part to King’s consistent level of play. That includes a five-touchdown performance in Week 8’s come-from-behind win at Ripley.
Coaches and teammates are quick to note what has made King not just a better football player but a better role model, including his ability to overcome adversity. The Spartans trailed by 14 last Friday against a Vikings team that beat them twice in 2018 (including the first round of the playoffs), but were able to record a key win in overtime.
Greenbrier East stays on the road this Friday at Parkersburg South.