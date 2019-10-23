Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Kyle King
High SchoolSportsSports FeaturesSports News

Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Kyle King

Matt DigbyBy Oct 23, 2019, 00:21 am

23
0

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Kyle King knows what it means to take on the responsibility of leading his team to victory.

The senior quarterback led Greenbrier East football to a Class AAA playoff appearance in 2018, and they’re poised for a return trip to the playoffs thanks in part to King’s consistent level of play. That includes a five-touchdown performance in Week 8’s come-from-behind win at Ripley.

Coaches and teammates are quick to note what has made King not just a better football player but a better role model, including his ability to overcome adversity. The Spartans trailed by 14 last Friday against a Vikings team that beat them twice in 2018 (including the first round of the playoffs), but were able to record a key win in overtime.

Greenbrier East stays on the road this Friday at Parkersburg South.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X