Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Kaylen Parks

Matt DigbyBy Apr 17, 2019, 00:47 am

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence softball is known for multiple contributors making plays over the years, and Kaylen Parks is one of many players to succeed individually in 2019.

The sophomore says joining the high school team and making an immediate impact was a unique experience, but her love for softball has made it an easy transition.

Parks has recorded several games with multiple hits, including a key home run in Monday’s win against Fayetteville. Independence is scheduled to visit Wyoming East on Thursday night.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

