Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – JJ Davis

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield football has found itself in a familiar position as they reach the homestretch of the 2019 season – ready to make a run at the Class AA state title.
There have been many players who have contributed to the Beavers’ success over the years, and JJ Davis is currently building his own individual legacy. The senior rushed for three touchdowns last week at Oak Hill, making critical contributions on both sides of the ball.
Like many of his Bluefield teammates, Davis’ level of play has attracted attention from multiple Division I teams. He made a verbal commitment to the Toledo Rockets this summer.
Davis says he has embraced the responsibility of being one of the role models that future Beaver players look up to, as he was in a similar situation not long ago with close friend Tony Webster. Davis says he and the team have come together this season to play in honor of Webster, who passed away in January.
Bluefield returns to Mitchell Stadium Friday when they host James Monroe.