Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Hunter Fansler

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – With high school baseball’s regular season coming to a close, it marks a key opportunity for players to take on leadership roles for their respective teams.

For Woodrow Wilson senior Hunter Fansler, that process has already been taking place, as he contributes in multiple area of the game.

Last week, Fansler recorded 17 strikeouts in a Flying Eagles win against Greenbrier East. On Monday, he recorded multiple hits and RBI as Woodrow Wilson nearly came from behind to win against Nicholas County.

Fansler, who has appeared regularly for the Flying Eagles since his freshman year, says he is enjoying his final season of high school baseball, as he aims to continue leading by example on the field.