Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Holly Brehm

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East senior Holly Brehm has made a significant impact on the softball diamond since her freshman year. This season, the Ohio University signee has continued that high level of play, while also enjoying the journey of her high school career.

Brehm experienced success in the circle in a two-day span last week, striking out 18 and recording a no-hitter against Westside, then recording a combined 35 strikeouts (including 20 in one game) in wins against Nicholas County & Ritchie County.

She embraces the responsibility of being a senior leader for the underclassmen, and is familiar with that responsibility, having filled the role model position in previous years.

Brehm says the focus right now is on continuing their regular-season success, as the Lady Warriors continue their quest for a third straight state tournament appearance.