Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Haven Chapman

Matt DigbyBy Oct 10, 2018, 01:24 am

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring football has won four straight games entering Week 8, being led in part by Haven Chapman.

The junior ran for 151 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-0 win against Wyoming East. He says while the success in the first half of the season has been rewarding, there is still a lot of work to be done before the playoffs. That starts this Friday when the Tigers visit Oak Hill.

Hear from both Chapman and Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto.

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

