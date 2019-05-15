Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Erica Hegele

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring senior Erica Hegele is preparing for her final high school track and field competition, with the state championships starting Friday in Charleston.

Hegele is the Class AA defending champion in both the 300-meter and 100-meter hurdles, and will also compete in the long jump and 4×400 relay. She says it has been an enjoyable experience watching the team grow over her four years, with the team chemistry playing an important role in the Lady Tigers’ success.

Hegele will continue her track career at West Virginia University – having signed with the Mountaineers in the winter – but is focusing on a strong weekend at Laidley Field. In recent competitions, including the Coalfield Conference championships and Class AA regionals, Hegele has performed well individually, but so has Shady Spring as a team.

Four area student-athletes will defend individual state championships when the state meet begins Friday.