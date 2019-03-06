Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Emily Dickerson

Matt Digby Mar 06, 2019

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Emily Dickerson has seen her individual play grow throughout her sophomore season, resulting in a high level of play during the postseason.

The Midland Trail guard was one of the key contributors for the Lady Patriots’ run to a Class A Region 3 Section 1 championship. She then scored 16 points in a regional win against Montcalm.

Midland Trail is aware of the matchup they face in the Class A quarterfinals against St. Joseph Central, but they are looking forward to making the experience of playing in Charleston a positive one.

