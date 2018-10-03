Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Courtney Smith

Matt DigbyBy Oct 03, 2018, 00:32 am

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill girls soccer is currently enjoying a 14-game unbeaten streak, including Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Midland Trail.

The Lady Red Devils benefit from the experience of several seniors, including midfielder Courtney Smith, who was a first-team all-state selection in 2017 and has continued that level of play this fall. Smith scored twice against the Lady Patriots, and has noted her individual growth as a player throughout the last few months.

Oak Hill entered 2018 as a defending sectional champion, and is eager to take the next step and reach the state tournament. They’ve noted the sustained success with first-year head coach Savanna Babcock, and are eager to close the regular season on a high note.

Hear from senior midfielders Smith, Georgia White, and Tori Mackowiak. Oak Hill’s next scheduled game is Thursday against Braxton County.

