Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Caleb Crisp

Matt DigbyBy Oct 24, 2018, 01:09 am

Smithers, WV (WOAY) – While Valley’s 2018 season hasn’t always gone according to plan, the Greyhounds recorded their first win of the season Friday night 48-25 over Gilmer County.

Leading the way for the Greyhounds was junior Caleb Crisp, who ran for 394 yards and five touchdowns, also recording a touchdown pass. Hear from both Crisp and Valley head coach Warrick Smith.

The Greyhounds host Van on Friday in their season finale.

