Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Caleb Bower

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – After tough seasons on the football field in recent years, Wyoming East is off to a 3-0 start in 2019, thanks in part to junior Caleb Bower.
The running back surpassed 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in last Friday’s road win at Oak Hill, while also contributing in earlier wins against Westside and Nicholas County. He says the work the Warriors put in during the offseason and preseason played a significant role in their quick start, and he is eager to see that continue.
There are multiple Warriors who have contributed over the first three games; it was a last-second touchdown pass from Seth Ross to Jake Bishop that won the game at Oak Hill, for example. They believe they can continue their early-season success against teams and make the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Wyoming East returns home Friday to host James Monroe.