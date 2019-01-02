Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week: Bryce Radford

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles finished second in the Little General Battle for the Armory to First Love Christian(PA) 107-90. The final score of the game will not be the number that fans in attendance will remember though. It will be 41 or 50.

Bryce Radford a senior point guard for Woodrow Wilson scored 41 points in the first half of the championship game and would finish with a record-breaking 50 point performance. The Flying Eagles are off to a shaky 1-5 start to the 2018-2019 season but head coach Ron Kidd is confident the team will bounce back behind the leadership of Radford.

Listen to Bryce recall the special night and who he dedicated the game too.