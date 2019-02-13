Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Braeden Crews

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball started the season on an unbeaten streak, but after two losses last week, the Beavers were able to rebound with a win Friday at Shady Spring.

Leading the way that night, as he has for much of the season, was junior Braeden Crews, who has grown into his role as a key contributor for a Beavers team that looks to continue its streak of consecutive state tournament appearances next month.

This season has also taken on special meaning, due to the passing of teammate Tony Webster Jr. Players and coaches say their goal is to honor Webster over the rest of the year.

Bluefield hosts Oak Hill Saturday in a game rescheduled from last month.