Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Atticus Goodson

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Whether it’s their first year ever playing football, or their first year back after taking some off, Southern West Virginia has seen multiple instances recently of players in those situations excelling on the gridiron.
That trend is continuing in 2019 with Independence sophomore Atticus Goodson, who returned to the sport after several years away.
Goodson has been a workhorse in all phases of the game for the Patriots. On offense last week against Clay County, he rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while on defense he made several key plays including a forced fumble and recovery. Goodson also kicks the extra points for Independence.
His play is one of the key reasons the Patriots were able to respond from a Week 4 home loss to Shady Spring with back-to-back wins against Westside and Clay County.
Independence looks to keep their momentum going this Friday when they travel to Summers County.