Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Atticus Goodson
High SchoolSportsSports FeaturesSports News

Lewis Nissan Athlete of the Week – Atticus Goodson

Matt DigbyBy Oct 09, 2019, 00:37 am

22
0

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Whether it’s their first year ever playing football, or their first year back after taking some off, Southern West Virginia has seen multiple instances recently of players in those situations excelling on the gridiron.

That trend is continuing in 2019 with Independence sophomore Atticus Goodson, who returned to the sport after several years away.

Goodson has been a workhorse in all phases of the game for the Patriots. On offense last week against Clay County, he rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while on defense he made several key plays including a forced fumble and recovery. Goodson also kicks the extra points for Independence.

His play is one of the key reasons the Patriots were able to respond from a Week 4 home loss to Shady Spring with back-to-back wins against Westside and Clay County.

Independence looks to keep their momentum going this Friday when they travel to Summers County.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X