Lewis House to host clothes sale fundraiser this weekend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The historic Lewis House is holding a clothes sale fundraiser this weekend.

They are selling all clothes for $1 and all coats for $2. Also available at the sale will be bedding, books, jewelry and many other items previously donated to the House.

Barbara Hickman, president of the Lewis House, is helping to coordinate the fundraiser.

“Everybody’s invited. We’d like to just get everybody involved that wants it. They want nice clothing, good, warm clothing, this is the place to come. Bring you a bag, fill it up. For a dollar, take anything and everything you want. So we would appreciate any help that we could get.”