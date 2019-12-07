Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Lewis House hosting big Christmas sale
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Lewis House hosting big Christmas sale

Anna SaundersBy Dec 07, 2019, 09:29 am

2
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Lewis House in Oak Hill has held several fundraising sales before but this year is the first time they have ever done a Christmas Bazaar. 

They are selling donated Christmas items as well as warm clothing for discounted prices. All proceeds will go toward the historic Lewis House and its upkeep. 

“We have a beautiful selection of porcelain dolls and angels and Santa Clauses and snowmen and Christmas decorations and Christmas ornaments. We just have a variety of everything,” Ginny Cracraft, the Lewis House Committee Chairman, said. 

The bazaar started on Friday and will  continue Saturday 9 a.m.  to 4 p.m.,  and they say everything must go. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X