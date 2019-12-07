Lewis House hosting big Christmas sale

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Lewis House in Oak Hill has held several fundraising sales before but this year is the first time they have ever done a Christmas Bazaar.

They are selling donated Christmas items as well as warm clothing for discounted prices. All proceeds will go toward the historic Lewis House and its upkeep.

“We have a beautiful selection of porcelain dolls and angels and Santa Clauses and snowmen and Christmas decorations and Christmas ornaments. We just have a variety of everything,” Ginny Cracraft, the Lewis House Committee Chairman, said.

The bazaar started on Friday and will continue Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they say everything must go.