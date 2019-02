RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Lester Highway is closed after an accident this morning.

Dispatch received the call at 8:30 a.m. of a tree falling onto a semi truck. The highway is currently closed as crews are working to clear the scene. Lester Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. AEP is on the scene as well. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.